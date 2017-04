Rajon Rondo Short Sleeve Suit Jacket? ... Kinda Dope

Rajon Rondo rocked a short sleeve suit jacket to the Bulls game Friday night ... and we gotta say -- kinda swag!!!

Ronda is currently nursing an injured thumb and has a cast on his right hand that might prevent him from fitting his arm into a regular full sleeve.

So, he made an adjustment and went short-sleeved ... and totally pulled it off!

Don't try this at home.