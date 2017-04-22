Coachella Back To The Desert For Weekend Two

A hundred thousand people are in the California desert this weekend to enjoy food, booze and plenty of music at Coachella.

We've got pics from the first night of the festival's second weekend ... with performances from Mac Miller and Travis Scott ... to rockers like Radiohead and Glass Animals.

So break out your finest hipster wear, put on a decent playlist and save on some sunscreen by checking out the music fest from the comfort of your couch.

Cochella ends tomorrow with Kendrick Lamar closing it out.