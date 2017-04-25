Adrien Broner 911 Calls Counting Gunshots Is Hard

EXCLUSIVE

A bunch of people called 911 the night someone tried to shoot and kill Adrien Broner -- but nobody seems to agree on exactly how many shots were fired.

Some say 20. Others 10. Another witness only counted 5 or 6.

One of the witnesses admitted, "I don't really know what gunshots sound like ... but it sounded like it might be that."

The incident took place in front of a Cincinnati bar on April 19 -- Broner says the shooters wanted to kill him because they're jealous of his boxing success.

Broner told TMZ Sports he drove like a maniac in his white SUV to get away safely but was pulled over a short distance away.

Cops radioed in that they stopped a bullet ridden vehicle and had arrested Broner on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated issue.

During the arrest, Broner insisted he did nothing wrong and bragged about being rich and famous.

As for shooter ... no arrests have been made and cops say Broner and his camp aren't cooperating in the investigation.