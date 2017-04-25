Cesar Millan No Bones About It ... Dogs Have Noses for Quakes!

Cesar Millan's a firm believer in dogs' ability to sniff out earthquake danger ... especially after the video of one pooch fleeing during the big one Monday in Chile.

The 'Dog Whisperer' was leaving Madeo in WeHo when we asked him about the dachshund caught in the 7.1 magnitude shaker. Cesar said it's no old wives' tale ... dogs are tuned in to this kinda stuff, and they're not the only ones. He added ... all of this is old news, if ya live on a farm.

City folk. Whatcha gonna do with 'em?