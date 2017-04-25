Kevin Hart Says Chris Paul's No Loser

Kevin Hart Chris Paul's No Loser ... Don't Sleep On Clips

Kevin Hart is still confident in the Clippers -- even with superstar Blake Griffin out for the rest of the playoffs -- telling TMZ Sports his friend, Chris Paul, is the epitome of a winner.

Hart was leaving the brand new Tao restaurant in L.A. when we talked basketball -- and Hart explained why he still believes in CP3 despite the devastating toe injury that ended Blake's season.

Hart knows firsthand how dominant Chris can be ... he dunked ALL OVER HIS FACE a few years ago and thankfully that moment lives forever because of the Internet.