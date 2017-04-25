Scott Baio Backlash Over My Erin/Drugs Comments Fueled Purely by Trump Haters

Scott Baio thinks much of the backlash he's gotten for his comments about Erin Moran's drug issues is driven by his ties to Donald Trump.

Scott told us liberals have been attacking him for linking his former co-star's death to a drug overdose during a radio interview -- but says his haters' political biases are seeping through.

The attacks don't appear to faze him though. Although it turns out Erin died from cancer -- and not substance abuse problems -- he says it doesn't change his strong feelings about the dangers of drugs.