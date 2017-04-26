Demian Bichir Do NOT Spend Chapo's Loot on the Wall!! Here's a Better Idea ...

Demian Bichir ﻿says Senator Ted Cruz is outta his damn mind to propose El Chapo's billions fund President Trump's wall.

When we got the Mexican-born actor at LAX Wednesday, we asked him about the senator's proposed bill -- dubbed the El Chapo Act -- which would use his reported $14 billion to pay for the wall.

First off, the former "Weeds" star is clearly NOT a fan of the wall. At all.

He is, however, all about jacking the drug lord's money. Demian's concept of what to do with it though is way more Robin Hood than Cruz has in mind.