Marshawn Lynch Lookin' NFL Ready At Charity Trip in Haiti

Breaking News

While Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders rumors circulated the Internet, Beast Mode was helping his old Seahawks teammates host a football camp in Haiti!!

Marshawn is reportedly a physical exam from joining the Silver and Black ... and as the 'Hawks and Raiders work out a deal, he and Michael Bennett helped Cliff Avril host his annual camp.

The NFL stars taught kids fitness skills, helped build houses in the area, donated supplies to a local school and many other charitable efforts.

The boys spent the week in Haiti ... and now Marshawn is headed back to the States to get checked out by the Raiders.

Watch out, NFL ... looks like Beast Mode is back in football shape.