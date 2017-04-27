Charlamagne Tha God Colin Kaepernick Is Getting Screwed

If Colin Kaepernick was on fire ... next to a burning American flag ... which one would you put out?

That's what Charlamagne tha God wants to know -- and if you even hesitate before answering, CTG says it tells him everything he needs to know about you as a person.

The MTV star -- and best-selling author of 'Black Privilege' -- is clearly pissed Colin hasn't been signed by an NFL team yet and doesn't mince his words about why that is.

"[He's] being punished for doing the right thing ... standing up for the rights of human beings."

By the way, Charlamagne knows Colin -- they've worked together as part of the Know Your Rights Camp campaign.