Dave Grohl My Ma Wrote a Book!!!

Dave Grohl is super proud of his mom's new book about raising him ... but when it comes to describing the kind of kid Dave was growing up ... well, he stepped in and ended that conversation!

We got Dave and his mother, Virginia, in NYC Wednesday -- where she kicked off her tour for her new book, "From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars," on 'The Late Show.'

The book sounds interesting ... Virginia interviews the mothers of Dr. Dre, Amy Winehouse, Adam Levine and others ... chronicling trajectories to fame.