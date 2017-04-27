Katy Perry Blasted for Collab with Migos Over Homophobic Remarks

Katy Perry's getting slammed for her new single before anyone's even heard it, because people aren't cool with her co-stars on the track -- Migos.

Perry's new song, "Bon Appetit," will be released Friday, but the backlash has already begun when the cover art revealed she collaborated with the rappers. Fans are pissed because they've made homophobic and misogynistic remarks ... notably, when an ATL rapper came out as gay, Quavo said, "This world is not right."

Now, Perry's getting heat ... especially after accepting a National Equality Award last month at the Human Rights Campaign gala.

This isn't a first for the pop singer ... she's also been criticized by the LGBT community for her songs "I Kissed a Girl" and "Ur So Gay."

We reached out to Katy's people ... so far no word back.