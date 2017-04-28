Doris Roberts Late Great Actress' Hollywood Home Hits the Market

The Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts -- the beloved mom on "Everybody Loves Raymond" -- is up for sale a year after her death.

Doris' heirs are selling the classic 1927 pad for $2.45 million. The 3,700 sq. ft. house has 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, and sits on a promontory on a 11,600 sq. ft. double lot. The view of L.A. and the coastline's not too shabby.

The home has a sun room, a huge master bedroom and an outdoor kitchen.

The home is listed by Rodeo Realty agent, Roger Perry.

In related news, Doris died in April 2016 but for some reason lots of people just heard the news this week ... and sent out super belated condolences.