Jimbo Fisher Says Dalvin Cook Shoulda Be Drafted 1st Round

FSU Coach Jimbo Fisher Dalvin Cook Shoulda Been Drafted 1st Round

EXCLUSIVE

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher says he's shocked his former running back, Dalvin Cook, wasn't selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft.

Cook was widely regarded as one of the best skill position players in college -- but his name wasn't called during round 1.

Two other running backs DID get the call -- Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey.

Fisher is out in Philly and told us he was surprised Cook got the cold shoulder on Thursday -- but he's confident someone will pull the trigger tonight during rounds 2 and 3.

Stay tuned ...