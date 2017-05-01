Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Doubles Down On NFL Draft Rant Philly Can't Touch Me!!

EXCLUSIVE

NFL legend Drew Pearson stole the show during the 2017 NFL Draft with his minute-long pro-Cowboys rant ... and he's not done talkin' smack to the Philadelphia Eagles!!

TMZ Sports spoke with D.P. about his incredible intro for the Cowboys' 60th pick in the draft ... who says he didn't plan it to be so epic, but once the boo birds started chirping, he switched up his plan.

We also asked about Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook's attempt to clap back the next day, but Pearson says he's not fazed.

"Too late guys, too late."

Boom.