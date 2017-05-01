NFL legend Drew Pearson stole the show during the 2017 NFL Draft with his minute-long pro-Cowboys rant ... and he's not done talkin' smack to the Philadelphia Eagles!!
TMZ Sports spoke with D.P. about his incredible intro for the Cowboys' 60th pick in the draft ... who says he didn't plan it to be so epic, but once the boo birds started chirping, he switched up his plan.
Sound on! 🔊🔊🔊— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017
Because this is EPIC. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cUIMfl7ikD
We also asked about Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook's attempt to clap back the next day, but Pearson says he's not fazed.
"Too late guys, too late."
Boom.
"If anyone from Dallas steps to this doggone podium..."@36westbrook + Brian Dawkins wasted NO time getting this crowd fired up. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IkqXGpbACM— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2017