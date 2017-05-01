Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn Monroe Marriage Certificate Hits Auction Block ... Could Fetch $75K!!

EXCLUSIVE

Grab your checkbooks, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe fans. The iconic couple's marriage certificate is hitting the auction block .... but it ain't gonna come cheap!

The document highlights Goldin Auction's Spring collection starting today ... and we're told the winning bid is estimated to reach $75,000!!

The superstar model and Yankee legend got hitched during the prime of their careers on January 14, 1954, but the marriage only lasted 9 months due to Joe's alleged jealousy.

The certificate -- as well as 74 other classic sports items -- will be open for bidding through June 3.