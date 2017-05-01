Ex-College Hoops Player Signs with NFL Team I Can Be The Next Antonio Gates!

The Indianapolis Colts just signed a guy who hasn't played football in 9 years ... but the dude has the potential to be the next big NFL superstar.

Meet Mo Alie-Cox -- a 6'7", 250 pound ex-college basketball player at VCU -- who is now trying to make it as a tight end in the NFL.

Earlier this month, Alie-Cox had a private workout and almost every NFL team sent scouts. The Colts liked what they saw and signed him to a free agent contract.

We spoke with Mo -- who hasn't played football since his freshman year in high school -- and he's very confident he's got what it takes to make it.

After all, Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Julius Thomas ... all had a similar career path.

Good luck!