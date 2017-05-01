Tyga Enjoys Vanilla Milkshake Party On a Boat in Miami

Tyga was transfixed by a great ass down in Miami, but he might have to take a hard pass -- because there's already a bf attached to this blonde's butt.

The rapper was out Sunday on his pal David Grutman's boat, along with David's model wife, Isabela, and a bunch of other smoking hot chicks -- but Tyga seemed to be vibin' with the blonde in the thong.

Turns out she's Josie Canseco -- Jose's daughter. Last we heard, she has a serious bf, but who knows? Tyga seemed interested ... in a Kylie-rebound kinda way.

Still, our Miami sources say he showed up -- without Josie -- at LIV Nightclub Sunday night. Blac Chyna was there, and we're told they waved at each other ... but that's it.

The rebound will have to wait.