Kendall Jenner Green with Envy

Kendall Jenner walked away from Pepsi right onto a set with Kermit the Frog.

Kendall sat stoop-side with Kermit Tuesday in NYC's West Village for a Love magazine photo shoot.

Kendall and the sock were rocking high fashion garb from Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2017 collection -- Kendall in red, and Kermit in ... well, you know.

There were pizza boxes, Dunkin' Donuts, and Cheerios, but get real ... they're props for the shoot.

Miss Piggy was also present. Maybe she ate the donuts.

The shoot is set to appear in issue 18.