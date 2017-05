Met Gala 2017 Hollywood Channels Pop Culture ... We're Just Sayin'!

Whoever said good artists borrow and great artists steal may have been looking at Monday night's Met Gala with a smile ... 'cause Hollywood was all about it.

Check out some of the biggest (and most familiar) looks from the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum or Art, where Flavor Flav's white suit and top hat, The Weeknd's old 'do and the classic blue Snuggie resurfaced in some of the stars' outfits.

Imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery, after all.