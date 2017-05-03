Floyd Mayweather Here's Why McGregor Could Beat Me ...

Floyd Mayweather is laying out the reasons why Conor McGregor could actually WIN if they ever face off in a boxing ring ... saying the guy has real talent as a stand-up, boxing style fighter.

The boxing legend was out in L.A. on Tuesday for a fancy event at Catch with Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey ... but afterward is when the real fun started.

"Conor McGregor is the 2nd biggest name in MMA," Floyd said (in the past he's called HIMSELF the #1 name in the sport).

"So, I'm not gonna sit right here and knock Conor McGregor. He's gone out there and done what he's had to do. It's obvious he's done something right thus far to get to the point where he's at ."

So, where does Floyd admit Conor has a shot?

"I've been off for a couple years and I'm 40 years old now. So, I'm a lot older and he's still in his 20s and I'm in my 40s now. So that could play a major key, we don't know. And he's a heavy hitter."

Floyd also says he can't ignore the fact Conor's been crushing dudes while fighting standing up -- saying, "Every time he goes out there and defeats fighters, he's standing up. He's in a boxing position and he's beating fighters."

"Does he have a good chance of upsetting Floyd Mayweather? I can't say, but anything can happen in the sport of boxing."