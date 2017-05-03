TMZ

Helen Mirren Follows Ex-NFL Star Will Smith on Instagram ... Here's Why

Helen Mirren Following Ex-NFL Star Will Smith? ... Oops.

5/3/2017 8:01 AM PDT
Helen Mirren only follows two people on Instagram -- one of whom is ex-NFL star Will Smith

The big question ... why???

Smith was shot and killed during a road rage incident in New Orleans last year -- and with Mirren being a social activist, we wondered if she was following Smith to make a point. 

So, we asked her about the situation as she left E. Baldi in Beverly Hills on Tuesday with her partner, Taylor Hackford. 

Unfortunately, Mirren says the whole thing is a giant mix-up ... but she's very sweet about it. 

