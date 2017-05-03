EXCLUSIVE
If Barack Obama had married his ex-girlfriend -- who isn't black -- it wouldn't have killed him at the polls ... according to one of his staunch supporters, actress Meagan Good.
We got Meagan in Bev Hills and asked her about Sheila Miyoshi Jager's claim in a new Obama biography that Barack proposed to her before he ever met Michelle. As we told you, Jager claims BO was hell-bent on marrying an African-American woman to benefit his political career.
Meagan thinks Barack's record was good enough to carry him into the White House -- regardless of his wife.
As for whether he and Michelle really had a fairy tale romance? She's still a true believer.