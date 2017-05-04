Aaron Rodgers Partied His Face Off At Randall Cobb's Wedding

Aaron Rodgers didn't let a little thing like a breakup keep him from letting loose at his teammate's wedding -- at least judging by the pics from Randall Cobb's star-studded wedding!

The Green Bay Packers WR has released the pics from his April wedding to longtime girlfriend, Aiyda -- a wedding where all cell phones were strictly forbidden!

"The entire day was unplugged which was wonderful," Aiyda told TheKnot.com ... "All of our guests were able to enjoy themselves. No one was worried about their phone or posts on social media."

Rodgers wasn't the only celeb at the event -- he and fellow Packers star Jordy Nelson were both groomsmen.

As for the wedding details, it all went down at the Pierre Hotel in NYC. 235 guests.

Aiyda's wedding gown was designed by Carolina Herrera. Party gown by Berta.

Randall rocked a Ralph Lauren tuxedo with Louis Vuitton shoes and Burberry cufflinks.

Dinner sounded dope as hell -- "crusted filet mignon with sweet potato gratin and brussel sprouts, herb-crusted halibut with Parisienne potatoes and carrot julienne, and risotto with roasted vegetables."

Dessert was a 5-tier vanilla cake stuffed with salted caramel, chocolate and cookie filling.

Congrats!