Congressman Jason Chaffetz I Know A Thing or Two About Health Care

Congressman Jason Chaffetz interrupted his recuperation to cast his vote on the health care bill.

Chaffetz is recovering from surgery he had last week to remove 14 screws and a metal plate in his foot.

He said he would chill in his home state of Utah for a few weeks before returning to Washington, but clearly this was a can't-miss vote.

Chaffetz was not able to enter the chambers on his own steam but rather required the help of a scooter.

The bill just passed 217-213 -- unclear if it would've covered Chaffetz's costs -- but Democrats could be heard chanting, "Na na na na hey hey, goodbye" from the rafters after the vote.