J.R. Smith Micro-Preemie Hits 6 Pounds!

Breaking News

Another huge milestone for J.R. Smith's baby, who just crossed the 6 POUND mark ... after weighing only 1 pound at birth.

The NBA star's wife, Shirley, gave birth to little Dakota "Kota Bear" Smith back in January after only 21 gestational weeks ... roughly 5 months premature.

But after a miraculous 122 days in the Cleveland Clinic Children's Neonatology Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Kota is making incredible progress.

"Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!!" Smith wrote.

The couple has the letters "TGBTG" on Kota's board -- which means, "To God Be The Glory."