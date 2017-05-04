'Morning Joe' Co-Host Mika Check Out the Rock Scarborough Bought Me

Newly engaged "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski had her new ice on when she took her dog out for a walk Thursday morning in NYC.

She and fiance, Joe Scarborough, have co-hosted the MSNBC show since 2007, and just went public with their engagement in Vanity Fair. They say Joe proposed in the South of France.

There have been longtime rumors they were dating. Both have kids from previous marriages. Joe ended his in 2013, while Mika split with her husband just over a year ago.

They say they've turned down an offer from President Trump to officiate the wedding.

Good. We're thinking he might be busy.