Nancy Grace Baby, This Makes My Stomach Turn

EXCLUSIVE

Nancy Grace is repulsed by the pics of Casey Anthony holding a baby ... and pretty much just the sight of her in general.

Nancy tells us she was having a pretty good morning ... then she saw the photos of "Tot Mom" with a 6-month-old kid.

As we reported, Nancy is holding the granddaughter of an NBC producer, who has been trying to snag an interview with her for a long time.

Nancy's especially upset there's alcohol at the table.