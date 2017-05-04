TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Oscar De La Hoya Invites Trump to Canelo Fight, See What Mexicans Can Do!

Oscar De La Hoya Invites Trump to Canelo Fight Come See What Mexicans Can Do!

5/4/2017 12:50 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Oscar De La Hoya just invited Donald Trump to be his guest at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight in Vegas ... so he can witness firsthand how important Mexicans are for the U.S. economy.

Oscar has a dog in the fight -- Canelo is signed to Golden Boy Promotions --  and told TMZ Sports he even had the fighters run through a wall in their video promo as a "jab" at Trump's border plan. 

But Oscar says there's no bad blood with Trump -- he knows the President has a long history of supporting boxing ... he just wants Donald to see the good that Mexicans like Canelo and Julio can do for the U.S. 

Will Trump accept? Hey, it's possible ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web