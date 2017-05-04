Victor Cruz Says He's Not Retiring from Football, 'This Ain't Over!'

Victor Cruz I'm Not Retiring ... 'This Ain't Over!'

Breaking News

Don't stick a fork in Victor Cruz yet ... the ex-NY Giants wide receiver says he's NOT retiring from pro football and he's sick of people claiming he's throwing in the towel.

The 30-year-old was released by the Giants back in February and hasn't signed with a new team yet -- but he's adamant he'll catch on somewhere and he's keeping himself in shape until that happens.

"I'm not retiring," Cruz told "Uninterrupted" ... "This ain't no retirement party!"

Cruz says he wants to join a team in the next few weeks -- hopefully a contender -- and insists, "This ain't over. It's just starting!"