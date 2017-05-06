Conor McGregor Baby Born, Meet Conor Jr!!

Conor McGregor Baby Punches Out of Womb MEET CONOR JR!!!

Breaking News

There's ANOTHER Conor McGregor in this world -- 'cause the UFC star and his GF Dee Devlin had their baby Friday night ... and he's carrying on the most famous name in Ireland!

Baby Conor Jack McGregor (aka Conor Jr.) was born at 8 PM at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Ireland, according to the Irish Mirror.

"He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces," the UFC star's father Tony McGregor said ... "The whole family are absolutely delighted."

By the way, the McGregor team already locked up a verified Instagram account for the kid as Conor McGregor Jr.

Remember, Dana White and Conor had previously said talks with Floyd Mayweather would escalate after the baby was born ... so, let's do this!!

Also, congrats!!