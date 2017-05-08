TMZ

Ayesha Curry Opening BBQ Restaurant with Super Famous Chef

Ayesha Curry Opening BBQ Joint ... With Super Famous Chef

5/8/2017 6:15 AM PDT
Breaking News

Chef Curry with the pot!!! 

Ayesha Curry -- wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry -- is opening her own own BBQ restaurant in San Francisco with the help of one of the most famous chef/restaurateurs in the world! 

Make no mistake about it, Ayesha is a legit cook -- and has been featured on the Food Network a bunch of times over the years. 

Now, she's making the leap and opening her own place -- with Michael Mina ... who operates TWO Michelin star rated restaurants. 

Ayesha says the restaurant will be called International Smoke -- and will open mid 2017. 

The menu will feature ribs, BBQ lobster, slow cooked pork, sausage and more! 

Guessing the Golden State Warriors will get a friends and family discount??? 

