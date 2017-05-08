Estella Warren Arrested ... That's Not How to 'Clean' Up BF's Act

EXCLUSIVE

Estella Warren was arrested for dousing her boyfriend in cleaning fluid ... TMZ has learned.

The model/actress was busted early Sunday morning after an argument at her Marina del Rey apartment. Law enforcement sources tell us ... during the dispute, Estella grabbed a container of some kind of cleaning solution, and threw it at the guy.

L.A. County Sheriff's deputies booked Warren for misdemeanor domestic violence. Her bf, btw, is probably going to be okay ... we're told he declined medical treatment on the scene.

Warren got out of jail Sunday afternoon after posting $20k bail ... which is a better way to get out of custody than her last arrest.

We've reached out to her reps, but no word back.