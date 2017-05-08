TMZ

LaVar Ball Says He's Sold at Least 495 Pairs of $495 Shoes

5/8/2017 8:41 AM PDT
Breaking News

LaVar Ball says his Big Baller Brand already has a QUARTER MILLION in sales -- with at least 495 people buying his $495 shoe. 

LaVar appeared on FS1's "Undisputed" Monday morning to talk about Lonzo Ball's new ZO2 shoe -- which launched last week. 

Ball wouldn't say exactly how many pairs he's sold -- but says the number is greater than 495. 

He also says people have bought the special $995 edition of the shoe -- but he hasn't said how many. 

Ball also fired back at Shaq who criticized his shoe price last week -- asking O'Neal why his own son doesn't wear the Shaq shoe when he plays. 

It's clear LaVar is all in on the brand. 

