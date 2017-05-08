Kobe Bryant Balls Out In Mexico for Vanessa's 35th

Kobe Bryant broke the bank for his wife's 35th birthday celebration -- taking the whole family on a baller trip to Mexico ... where Vanessa got to hit the launch button for her very own epic private fireworks show!

Seriously, this is dope as hell.

The Bryants had their own insane private suite at an exclusive resort -- a suite that included its own private pool, beach access ... and a mariachi band!!!

But the best part was when staffers brought Vanessa the controls for the fireworks show on a silver platter ... and had her fire off the explosives!

Happy birthday!