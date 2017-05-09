Joanna Jedrzejczyk On Mike Krzyzewski ... Is Azkwsome!

UFC superstar Joanna Jedrzejczyk is telling us once and for all the CORRECT way to pronounce her last name ... and says you better remember it because she plans on being champ for a while!!!

We also played a little name game with the fighting Pride of Poland and asked her if she could correctly pronounce Mike Krzyzewski's name on the first try.

Don't worry, we also talked some MMA (JJ is fighting at UFC 211 in Dallas this weekend) ... and Joanna told us straight-up why rising star Rose Namajunas hasn't earned the right to fight her next.