Three University of Illinois football players have been arrested for armed robbery and home invasion for an alleged incident at a campus dorm ... and it sounds like one of the most PATHETIC crimes ever committed.
Darta Lee -- an 18-year-old offensive lineman who played 6 games as a true freshman was arrested ... as well as fellow offensive lineman Howard Watkins.
19-year-old Tarrian Holcombe was also popped -- he's a TE/WR who also played as a true freshman.
Cops say the 3 men were wearing masks and entered an apartment in an effort to rob the person inside. At least one of the men was brandishing what appeared to be a gun.
The problem, cops say the alleged victim recognized the voice of one of the masked men -- blowing their cover.
At that point, cops say one of the alleged robbers removed his mask and tried to play the whole thing off as a joke.
Oh, and cops say they now believe the gun used in the incident was a fake firearm.
Despite the comedy of errors, the three men allegedly got money from the victim and booked it.
The victim went to cops and the suspects were easily tracked down and arrested.
Here's the thing ... home invasion is a very serious charge. If convicted, each man faces 6 to 30 years in prison.