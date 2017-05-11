Chris Berman's Family Issues Statement After Wife's Death, 'Overwhelmed By Love'

Chris Berman's Family 'Overwhelmed By Love'

Breaking News

ESPN legend Chris Berman and his family say they're "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy" they've received in the wake of Kathy Berman's death.

Chris' wife passed away Tuesday in a 2-car crash in Connecticut that also killed the driver of the other vehicle, Edward Bertulis.

The Berman family has issued a statement remembering Kathy and asking supporters to keep the Bertulis family in their prayers.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy from so many folks we know, and so many others we look forward to knowing," the Bermans said.

"Kathy Berman had a huge heart, and this would have warmed hers beyond belief. It certainly warmed ours. All of us need to keep the family of Edward Bertulis in our thoughts and prayers as well."

"With the deepest of gratitude, Meredith, Doug and Chris Berman."