Kelly Clarkson I'm Coaching with 'The Voice' ... 'Idol' Talks Fall Apart

Exclusive Details

Kelly Clarkson just turned things around quicker than 'The Voice' coach chairs -- instead of judging on the new "American Idol" ... she's joining NBC's hit singing competition.

Kelly made the announcement by video chatting with Blake Shelton on his Facebook page. The superstar singers joked they'd been trying to put the deal together for years, but Kelly kept getting pregnant.

The timing is no coincidence -- TMZ broke the story, 'Idol' producers wanted Clarkson to be a judge when the show returns on ABC in March 2018. Our sources say negotiations were underway, but the sides couldn't agree on money.

We're told Kelly's ask was beyond the budget and when 'Idol' blinked, "The Voice" swooped in to land her for season 14 ... which will be running at the same time Idol returns.

Remember, astronomical salaries for judges are mainly what ended the show's run on FOX. As a result, we're told ABC's mindful of overspending.

Another 'Idol' alum, Jennifer Hudson, signed on this week for 'Voice' season 13.

Clearly, the coach/judge war is on.