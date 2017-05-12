Ariel Winter Browsin' Houses with BF

Exclusive Details

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend pulled up their house-hunting pants -- at least he did -- and hit up several pads around L.A. this week.

Ariel and 29-year-old actor Levi Meaden checked out a place in Sherman Oaks together. The 5 bed, 6 bath, 4,668 sq. ft home comes with a pool, spa, built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace. Translation: great party spot ... for a cool $2.185 million.

Sources close to the couple tell us they're just shopping for now, and haven't put in a bid on the pad.

Ariel bought a $1.5 million house in the same area last September, and she recently revealed Levi -- who stars on SyFy's "Aftermath" -- moved in with her. Sounds like they're ready to upgrade.