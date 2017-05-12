Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Field Trip to Planned Parenthood

Exclusive Details

The Kardashian girls were sisters in arms for a visit to Planned Parenthood to raise awareness.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe went to the organization's headquarters Thursday in West L.A. to meet with leaders. We're told they discussed PP's health care efforts and how President Trump's administration is impacting them.

Sources close to the sisters tell us their main focus was to find out how they can contribute to the group's cause and work more with them in the future. Their visit was taped for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

PP will get its message out on a popular show, while the Kardashians do something that ... let's face it, many will see as controversial. And as Hollywood knows ... controversy frequently equals ratings.

No word on when the episode will air.