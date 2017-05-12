Kevin White's Maserati Stolen In Crazy 'Bump and Run' Car Theft Scheme

Chicago Bears' Kevin White Maserati Stolen In Crazy 'Bump and Run' Car Theft Scheme

Breaking News

Bears WR Kevin White was straight jacked for his Maserati in an elaborate crime scheme in Chicago being called a "Bump and Run" theft.

Cops say White's girlfriend, Roksana, was driving his white Maserati around 6:30 PM on Thursday night when the car was struck by another vehicle.

When Roksana got out of the car to exchange information with the other driver, someone (presumably an accomplice) rushed into the Maserati and bolted with the vehicle.

Fortunately, Roksana was not hurt during the incident -- but still, that SUCKS!

Officials tell TMZ Sports there have been 6 other "bump and run" style car thefts in the past week and there's strong reason to believe they're related.