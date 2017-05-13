We found video and photos of Simon Cowell's latest creation, Pretty Much, and it shows they could be headed the same direction as some of Simon's other super successful groups.
The 5 guys in Pretty Much have been living together in L.A. and doing a ton of rehearsing, and word is they hooked up with Simon to produce the group about 8 months ago.
Their names are Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Austin Porter and Edwin Honoret -- and based on videos they've posted ... it seems they've been busy sharpening their song and dance skills.
No clue when they're going to release music -- we've reached out to Simon's label, Syco and haven't heard back yet -- but it looks like Cowell could have another batch of hitmakers.
Line forms to the left, girls.