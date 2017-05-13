Pretty Much Simon's New Boy Band All Tuned Up and Stage-Ready

Exclusive Details

We found video and photos of Simon Cowell's latest creation, Pretty Much, and it shows they could be headed the same direction as some of Simon's other super successful groups.

The 5 guys in Pretty Much have been living together in L.A. and doing a ton of rehearsing, and word is they hooked up with Simon to produce the group about 8 months ago.

Their names are Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Austin Porter and Edwin Honoret -- and based on videos they've posted ... it seems they've been busy sharpening their song and dance skills.

No clue when they're going to release music -- we've reached out to Simon's label, Syco and haven't heard back yet -- but it looks like Cowell could have another batch of hitmakers.

Line forms to the left, girls.