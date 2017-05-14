Daniel Cormier More Excited for Wedding Than Jon Jones Fight

Before Daniel Cormier swaps punches with Jon Jones, he's swapping "I Dos" with his fiancee ... and he's got a special request for Dana White when it comes to his wedding gift.

DC is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his 2 children, Salina Deleon, on May 27 -- and says it's something he's been looking forward to for a very long time.

In fact, Daniel says he's been fully involved in the wedding planning -- even mapping out the seating chart (and if you've ever planned a wedding, you know how big of a pain that can be!).

But the most important part ... what gift is he hoping to get from Dana? Something big and small at the same time.