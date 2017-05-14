Djimon Hounsou Working with Becks was Cool ... But I Won't Coach Him

EXCLUSIVE

Djimon Hounsou says David Beckham was fun to be around on the set of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," but if he wants acting help ... he'll have to look elsewhere.

We got the actor at LAX and asked him what it was like working with Becks ... no surprise here -- he says it was a lot of fun and he's a cool dude. Djimon also assures us the soccer star looks great in the movie.

But when our guy asks if he'd help Beckham hone his acting skills in wake of some online criticism, his enthusiasm meter goes way down ... and for good reason.

Dude's got his own work to do.