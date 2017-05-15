J.R. Smith & Wife Buy Flowers for NICU Moms ... On Mother's Day

J.R. Smith and his wife, Shirley, spread a little Mother's Day cheer at the Cleveland hospital where their preemie daughter is being treated ... buying flowers for all the moms in the NICU ward.

The Cavs star's daughter, Kota, is still battling like a champ at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ... where she was born roughly 5 months premature.

In an effort to brighten up the day for the other moms with babies in the NICU, Shirley and J.R. decided to bust out the credit card and pay for a massive flower delivery.

"When the flowers arrived I pushed the cart and [her older daughter, Demi] placed an arrangement of flowers in every room." Shirley says ... "It was super special and we both enjoyed it."

As for Kota, Shirley says J.R. arrived to the hospital after Cavs practice and the baby took a nap "in her favorite spot" ... dad's chest.