Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old QB Son Gets Scholarship Offer from Lane Kiffin

Tee Martin 7th Grade QB Gets Scholarship Offer ... From Lane Kiffin

Tee Martin's 13-year-old son seems to be following in his father's footsteps -- the 7th grader just got his first college scholarship offer ... courtesy of Lane Kiffin.

Of course, Tee was a stud QB back at the University of Tennessee -- leading the Vols to a BCS National Championship in 1998.

His kid, Kaden Martin, is already 5'11" and 175 lbs, according to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman -- and his arm has already attracted the attention of FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Feldman says Kaden -- who attends middle school in Redondo Beach, CA -- is a stud baseball player too ... and has a fastball that's cracked 80 mph.

No word on if Kaden is leaning towards FAU ... but his father, Tee, is currently the offensive coordinator at USC ... which ain't too shabby of a program either.