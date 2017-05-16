Browns WR Josh Gordon Reportedly 'Desperate' for Cash

Report: Josh Gordon 'Desperate for Cash'

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon is reportedly in dire financial straights and desperately hunting for a new agent who will float him some cash until he gets reinstated ... if that ever happens.

The insanely talented wideout hasn't played a snap in the NFL since 2014 -- and even then his season was cut short due to a substance abuse policy violation.

He was hoping to get reinstated last week -- but the NFL rejected his application and he won't get to apply again until September.

Meantime, he's running low on that NFL dough, so says Bleacher Report's Jason Cole who described Gordon's money issues as a "desperate financial situation."

Cole also notes that Gordon was fired by his agent, Joby Branion, and is hoping to sign with a new agent (one with a bankroll) in the hopes of getting a cash advance.

Shocking, considering Gordon is believed to have made $4.2 million since being signed by the Browns in 2012.

We've made attempts to reach Gordon -- so far, no word back.