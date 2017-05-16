Russell Westbrook I'M A DAD ... Kid Gets Baller Name

Breaking News

Russell Westbrook had a pretty exciting Tuesday -- his wife, Nina, gave birth to their son!!!

The NBA star also revealed his kid's name -- Noah Russell Westbrook.

Interesting choice considering Russell is technically Russell Westbrook III -- and while he chose not to make his son Russell Westbrook IV ... he went with a very similar choice.

It's Russell and Nina's first kid. They were married in 2015 after being college sweethearts at UCLA, where they both played basketball.

So... see Noah at Pauley Pavilion in 2035???