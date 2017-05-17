Ex-Baylor Volleyball Player Claims She Was Gang Raped By Football Players

More vile allegations involving the Baylor football team ... this time a former Baylor women's volleyball player claims she was gang raped by a group of football players in 2012.
The woman, who identifies herself as Jane Doe, has sued the University -- claiming she was "brutally gang raped by at least four and, according to some reports, as many as eight, Baylor football players." The woman notes Art Briles was the head coach at the time.
In her suit, the woman claims she was at a party when she was "drugged" by football players -- picked up and carried into one of the football players' truck.
She remembers being taken to a bedroom where she was "lying on her back, unable to move and staring at glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling as the football players took turns raping her."
The woman claims she remembers hearing the players yell, "Grab her phone! Delete my numbers and texts" ... in an apparent effort to get rid of damning evidence.
In her suit, she claims at least one of the players took nude photos of her during the gang rape.
There's more ... after she reported the incident to the Baylor counseling center, she claims the Baylor football team sought retribution. She claims several players broke into her apartment and ransacked her room, stealing money and other belongings.
The woman claims she reported the burglary to the Waco PD but no charges were pressed.
She claims the football players continued to threaten and harass her until she left the school in 2013.
The woman is seeking unspecified damages.
Baylor has issued a statement saying, "The alleged incident outlined in the court filing occurred more than 5 years ago, and Baylor University has been in conversations with the victim’s legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution."
"As this case proceeds, Baylor maintains its ability to present facts -- as available to the University -- in response to the allegations contained in the legal filing."'
"The University’s response in no way changes Baylor’s position that any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable."
"Baylor remains committed to eliminating all forms of sexual and gender-based harassment and discrimination within our campus community."