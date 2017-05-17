Lakers' Magic Johnson 'Excited' About #2 NBA Draft Pick ... Won't Commit to Lonzo

EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson tells TMZ Sports he's "very happy" with the L.A. Lakers locking up the #2 pick in the NBA Draft at Tuesday night's draft lottery ... but he's making it clear Lonzo Ball is NOT a lock.

Magic was leaving the New York Hilton Midtown hotel right after the ping pong balls bounced his way -- and asked if he was eyeing anyone in particular with the #2 pick.

"I don't know who we're gonna take right now," Magic said ... "We're excited though. You know we're excited."

The Boston Celtics got the #1 overall pick. Philly got #3 -- and now the guessing will begin on how the top 3 prospects will fall -- Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson.

Should be fun.